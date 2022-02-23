In the heart-wrenching finale, after discovering Wyatt and Darlene she burst into the Byrde household and unleashed a tirade while waving her rifle around threatening to kill them.

She demanded to know who killed them and was ready to end both Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) before their son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) revealed it was Javi.

The cartel successor also made an appearance in the trailer which could’ve sealed his fate as dead in part two.

Thankfully for fans, the trailer also dropped a release date for part two which confirmed the show would be returning soon.

Ozark seasons 1-4 part 1 are available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 29.