



Parents without disabled or seriously ill children spend £239 a month on food for their family – compared to £350 for those with disabled children.

A further £181 is spent on energy bills for a household without disabled children, while this cost increases to £212 for the latter group. It also emerged three in ten parents with a disabled child never feel able to invite friends around for meals – compared to other parents, who do this once a month. And dining out can be challenging, with families with non-disabled children doing so twice a month, compared to those with disabled children eating out just once monthly. The research was commissioned by McCain and charity Family Fund, to launch its new six-part podcast with Paddy and Christine McGuinness. Table Talk, with Paddy and Christine, aims to raise better awareness of life for families raising a disabled or seriously ill child. It also found half of parents raising disabled children want to eat more meals together as a family as they believe it helps communication – with almost two-thirds considering mealtimes together as “important”. But 43 percent of parents with disabled, or seriously ill, children find it “very difficult” to get their youngster to eat a variety of foods.

Paddy McGuinness said: “I’m so excited to be launching my first podcast. As many people have seen, myself and Christine are on a journey of learning about autism and other disabilities. “Listening to other families and hearing their important stories has made me realise how vital it is to properly highlight the real issues that families across the UK face.” Christine McGuinness said: “The Table Talk podcast has been special to me. I wish there had been a similar podcast when I was growing up, so I could feel more like myself and perhaps even start my diagnosis journey early.” The study also found almost half (46 percent) of parents without disabled children are not familiar with the challenges faced by families raising disabled children. As a result, 78 percent of those with a disabled or seriously ill child want to see more families with disabled children shown in mainstream culture. But 76 percent believe their disabled child will always be at a disadvantage. And while 77 percent of parents with disabled youngsters believe it’s important to have holidays and breaks as a family, they are more than twice as likely to feel “overwhelmed”, “stressed” and “emotional” about getting away than parents of non-disabled children.

During a typical year, they go on one UK-based holiday with their family – half the number that parents with non-disabled children enjoy. And families with a disabled child go on three day trips a year, compared to families with a non-disabled child, who go on five. Of those with disabled children, 68 percent also have non-disabled kids – and three-quarters (74 percent) of these families worry these siblings get less quality time with parents and carers. Nearly half (47 percent) of parents also said their non-disabled children take on caring responsibilities for their siblings. Mark Hodge, spokesman for McCain, which has been working with Family Fund since 2021, said: “As part of this ongoing collaboration, we are hoping to raise awareness and give a voice to these families with seriously ill or disabled children, and showcase the importance of talking – whether that’s around the dinner table at mealtimes with the family or elsewhere.” Cheryl Ward, Group Chief Executive at Family Fund, added: “Changing public perceptions about the reality of life for families on low incomes, raising a disabled or seriously ill child, is urgently needed, which is why this podcast series is so important. “Sharing families’ personal stories will really help to increase people’s understanding, and hopefully encourage more families to come forward for support with everyday essentials.”





