In a television address, the Russian President called the West an “empire of lies” and called for the “demilitarisation and de-nazification” of Ukraine while stating that “we do not intend to occupy Ukraine.”
He said: “We can no longer simply observe what is happening NATO expanding into Ukraine is unacceptable for us.
“A clash between Russia and these forces is inevitable. It is only a matter of time.”
