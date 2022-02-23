Sponsored Video


In a television address, the Russian President called the West an “empire of lies” and called for the “demilitarisation and de-nazification” of Ukraine while stating that “we do not intend to occupy Ukraine.”

He said: “We can no longer simply observe what is happening NATO expanding into Ukraine is unacceptable for us.

“A clash between Russia and these forces is inevitable. It is only a matter of time.”



