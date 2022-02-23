



Russia has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons with a 6257-strong fleet. These include 527 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers. ICBMs can get up to a top speed of four miles per second in about ten minutes after launch, meaning the horrifying weapons could potentially reach the UK from Russia within 20 minutes.

And Russia recently launched two military ballistic missiles in tests ordered by Mr Putin as tension with the West soars. The Kremlin said: “All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives.” Army veteran and nuclear war researcher Christopher Witman previously claimed that, If Russia sent for the UK, it would aim for six Royal Air Force (RAF) bases. These include Flyingdales in Yorkshire, Alconbury near Huntingdon, and Lakenheath and Mildenhall, both in Suffolk. Other RAF bases that could be targeted in the event of a nuclear attack include Croughton in Northamptonshire and Bradford St John in Oxfordshire.

More potential targets could include three Royal Navy bases – HNMB Clyde in Scotland, HNMB Devonport in Plymouth, and HNMB Portsmouth. In the Kremlin’s latest missile tests, which Mr Putin watched on-screen alongside President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, one ICMB was fired northwest Russia. Another was fired from a submarine in the Barents Sea, which reportedly hit targets thousands of kilometres away in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Such test launches, of course, are impossible without the head of state. You know about the famous black suitcase and the red button.” It comes as tension between Russia and the West has soared over its threatening build-up of troops on Ukraine’s borders, which has now reportedly reached a staggering 190,000. READ MORE: Putin’s plan to STARVE Britons backfires as backup stocks built up

But these tensions nearly reached boiling point, when Mr Putin chose to recognise two regions of Ukraine as independent and sent troops into two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine. Now, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now announced a series of harsh sanctions. Five banks have had their assets frozen, and three Russian billionaires are set to be hit with UK travel bans. Mr Johnson said in the House of Commons: “The House should be in no doubt that the deployment of these forces in sovereign Ukrainian territory amounts to a renewed invasion of that country. “And by denying Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state and presenting its very existence as a mortal threat to Russia, Putin is establishing the pretext for a full-scale invasion.” DON’T MISS

US President Joe Biden held a similar line to Mr Johnson, also perceiving Russia’s movement into Ukraine as the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine”. The US too has now taken action to authorise fresh economic sanctions and looks poised to send its own troops to the Baltics. Mr Putin has claimed that the troops have been sent in for mere “peacekeeping operations”. But satellite images taken on February 13 and 22 by Maxar Technologies have also revealed a strong fleet of military technology and resources stretching across Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, all of which border Ukraine.









