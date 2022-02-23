Ukraine: Putin’s actions amount to ‘renewed invasion’ says PM

President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Russia’s interests and security are non-negotiable. His words came amid reports that more Russian troops were moving towards Ukraine’s border. In a video address hours after US President Joe Biden warned of “the beginning of a Russia invasion”, Putin said Russia was always “open for direct and honest dialogue”, but that he had full confidence in the military.

On Monday, Putin signed a decree recognising the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as republics and later sent Russian troops to them in order to “maintain peace”. In response, the West slapped a series of sanctions on Russian interests, including banks and wealthy individuals believed to have links to the Kremlin. Russia has been massing troops along its border with Ukraine for months, previously having carried out a similar exercise early last year. Now, many believe it is only a matter of time before Putin orders his troops into eastern Ukraine beyond Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russia news: Key formations of Russian troops suggest a set up for invasion, Express.co.uk was told

Vladimir Putin: He says Russia’s interests and security are non-negotiable

Professor Julian Lindley-French, an internationally recognised strategic analyst and adviser in defence, who has worked with NATO, claims that “key formations” — that suggest an imminent invasion — are currently in place. He told Express.co.uk: “Russia is preparing for an invasion, there’s no question of it. “They boosted their forces last April, but there were certain key formations that were missing, but they’re now there. “I can’t read President Putin’s mind, all I can do is assess his posture and judge his actions. JUST IN: ‘Mad man’ Putin could seek to smash up NATO and EU

Donetsk: The rebel-held territory was recognised as a republic by Russia

“Certainly through diplomatic lies, disinformation, the posture of his forces, if he so chose, he could invade eastern Ukraine. “A lot of those forces in the region are what we call pinning forces, they’re designed to pin the bulk of the Ukrainian defence around Kiev, because that’s the seat of government, and Ukraine has to protect that first.” Prof Lindley-French went on to reveal that some people he had talked to in the US and UK Governments believe that Kiev “could be the objective”. However, the geopolitical expert is not convinced by this. DON’T MISS Nick Ferrari blasts EU division and Brexit for Russia-Ukraine tension [REPORT]

Putin’s forces in disarray as officers go AWOL [INSIGHT]

Putin could be ‘seriously ill’ – ‘unpredictable danger’ in Ukraine [ANALYSIS]

Ukraine: Citizens in Kiev practice handling weapons in preparation for invasion by Russia

Hungary: The country has started to deploy troops along its Ukraine border

He said: “I doubt that because urban warfare in a city the size of Kiev would be extremely costly. “Installing a puppet government there by the use of force would require the kind of KGB-style infrastructures which they had in the 1950s or in Prague in 1968, but which they don’t have today.” Many have suggested that Putin could take Kiev and install a pro-Moscow puppet leader. This would bolster Russia’s sphere of influence in the region, as it already has an ally in neighbouring Belarus with President Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia-Ukraine: The Kremlin’s potential routes of invasion

Russia has troops stationed in Belarus near its borders with Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. It also has ground forces on Ukraine’s border in Moldova. This week, Russia and Belarus began staging joint military exercises. Belarusian defence minister General Viktor Khrenin said the drills were needed because of the “escalation of the situation” in the Donbas, in the east of Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg: NATO could deploy ‘battle groups’ to place like Romania