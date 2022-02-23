



On Tuesday, one of the iconic red buses in the capital closed the busy London street. Pictures shared on social media show a huge queue of buses waiting as the broken down vehicle blocked the way. GaryDN took to Twitter to share the image and tweeted: “Consider Regent Street SB shut.

“Broken down bus. No other lanes to use.” TalkRADIO TV host, Mike Graham, also shared the picture and tweeted: “Genius from TfL and Mayor of London.” Alec Wilkey added: “Can the cyclists get passed? That’s the main thing. “Don’t worry about businesses losing money and closing down.”

GDG commented: “And how much does this cost TFL in costs of those buses stuck? Diesel, overtime, lost income from less paying passengers. “You would think they were in charge of the roads or not in charge of their transport using it. “Bit like Openreach and other Internet providers!” Vanessa wrote: “When I lived in London Regent St was two-way and traffic moved along freely with the odd breakdown. READ MORE: ’Completely ridiculous’ Sadiq Khan under fire over Covid decision

“Don’t suppose the driver behind is allowed to pass on cycle path or to bump up pavement.” The criticism comes as the busy London street suffered a major overhaul in 2020 in a bid to become greener and safer. Regent Street saw its pavements made wider for pedestrians with around 5,000 square metres of additional space created. Four lanes of traffic was reduced to two to make space for the wider pavements and dedicate cycle lanes on both sides of the street.

Ironically, the transformation delivered enhanced bus stops which were better equipped for accessible boarding and more space for waiting passengers. Last month, the Mayor of London warned the capital could become mired in gridlock because of a shift towards driving as a means of transport during the Covid pandemic. He said: “Whilst we have made huge strides in increasing walking and cycling in London throughout the pandemic, car use has remained consistently high.

“If we do not double down on our efforts to deliver a greener, more sustainable future we will replace one public health crisis with another – caused by filthy air and gridlocked roads. “The cost to both Londoners and the capital cannot be underestimated, with days wasted stuck in traffic, billions lost to the economy, and increased road danger and health impacts. “Most traffic is caused simply by there being too great a demand for limited street space, meaning the only long-term solution can be to significantly reduce car use in favour of greener means of travel.” Express.co.uk has approached TfL for a comment





