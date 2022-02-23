



Today, the pensions select committee will hear evidence on how to better protect pensioners in the UK. Households in the UK are facing their biggest income hit in 30 years as the cost of living crisis worsens. Inflation is set to top seven percent in April, meaning many in the UK are having to cut back on essentials in order to stretch their cash. One group who will be impacted heavily is those reliant on their state pension.

Because the Government announced last year that the triple lock will be suspended for the next financial year, the state pension is set to increase by 3.1 percent, in line with September’s inflation figure. This is instead of an 8.3 percent increase, in line with the increase in average earnings last year. However, with inflation in January reaching 5.5 percent and expected to rise further, those on the state pension will endure a real-terms cut to their income. As a result, retirees in Britain face the worst disparity in their state pension payments when set against inflation since the triple lock was introduced over a decade ago. This is according to Quilter, which said pensioners would currently see a real term loss of 2.4 percent.

Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, explained the findings. He told This is Money: “We are in a fiscally unique time, with a cost-of-living crisis biting and inflation steadily increasing. “This is causing financial hardship throughout society and unfortunately pensioners are far from immune from it and will see their state pension payments suffer a real term loss. “For those retirees who rely solely on the state pension, this kind of reduction in the real value of their payments will hit them hard, especially against a backdrop of rising food and energy prices. “While this could prove to be a difficult year for many pensioners, there should at least be light at the end of the tunnel next year when the next state pension increase is based on the inflation that we are experiencing.” With the triple lock set to be reinstated for 2023/2024, many are hoping that the soaring inflation could at least result in a big rise for the state pension next year. READ MORE: State pension warning: Find out if you’ll be denied full sum

Mr Greer added: “Anyone struggling should see if they can claim some of the other social security payments on offer such as the winter fuel payment, cold weather payment, or the warm homes discount to make the rest of the winter that much easier.” Baroness Ros Altmann, a former pensions minister, has been vocal in calling for the Government to do more to protect pensioners. She told This is Money: “Over two million pensioners were in poverty and over a million in extreme fuel poverty before the pandemic. “The rise in heating bills and the meagre 3.1 per cent increase in state pensions in April, following the Government’s decision to abandon its triple lock manifesto promise, will leave more pensioners living on inadequate incomes. “The Government must recognise that its decision not to increase state pensions in line at least with earnings will cause significant hardship.” Helen Morrissey of Hargreaves Lansdown recently spoke to Express.co.uk and urged Britons to take advantage of Pension Credit to try and lessen the blow dealt by rising prices. DON’T MISS State pension warning: Find out if you’ll be denied full sum [INSIGHT] State pension payments confirmed to rise this year [ANALYSIS] State pension claimants could get extra £89.60 a week through the DWP [INSIGHT]

She said: “With regards to those who are dependent on the state pension, a really important thing to consider is Pension Credit. “It’s there to top up the income of the poorest pensioners and it also acts as a gateway to other benefits. “You can get help with NHS treatment, if you are over 75 you can get a free TV licence, there’s various other things which can have a massive impact over a long period of time. “The thing with Pension Credit as well is that it is a really under-claimed benefit, a lot of people don’t recognise that they are eligible for it. “Only something like six in 10 people who could claim it actually do. “That’s something that anyone who is eligible should look at because it could make a massive difference for them.”





Source link

Related