The Monkees are often compared to The Beatles — and with good reason. For example, The Beatles’ “Day Tripper” partly inspired one of The Monkees’ early hit songs. Interestingly, one of those songs was considerably more successful than the other.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones | James Jackson/Evening Standard/Getty Images

How The Monkees’ regular songwriters thought up ‘Last Train to Clarksville’

Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart co-wrote a number of The Monkees’ tracks, including the band’s theme song and “Valleri.” In the 2015 book Psychedelic Bubble Gum: Boyce & Hart, The Monkees, and Turning Mayhem Into Miracles, Hart discussed the origin of “Last Train to Clarksville.” “We fashioned a storyline about a soldier heading off to face combat and an uncertain future,” Hart wrote. “Frantically, he was trying to arrange train transportation for a rendezvous to see the girl he loved for what could very well be the last time.”

After thinking up the concept of “Last Train to Clarksville,” Boyce and Hart booked a studio and called up some musicians. They worked together to perfect the song’s arrangement.