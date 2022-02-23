The seismic movements occured yesterday afternoon and last night. They were felt in Marratxi, Santa Maria and other towns in the Raiguer region in the north and west of the Spanish island .

The earthquakes lasted for a few moments with one at 7.40pm and then a second stronger quake at 9.40pm.

Police said there were luckily no injuries or damage but so many people reported the shaking lines were blocked.

Many believed a bomb had gone off leading police and firefighters to search the area.

Local residents took to social media to share their reaction to the shocking earthquakes.

READ MORE: British expat shares why living in Spain ‘can be hard’