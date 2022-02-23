Planning to travel away somewhere sunny this summer? TUI is offering a deal on summer 2022 getaways, making it the perfect time to go on your dream holiday.

TUI customers can save £100 off when they spend £800 or more on trips.

They can also get £200 off spendings above £2,000 and £300 off spendings above £3,500.

To redeem, they must enter the code ‘GETAWAY’ at checkout.

The deal is valid on departures from 1 May – 31 October 2022.