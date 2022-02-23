The fallout from Russia invading Ukraine along with the countless sanctions imposed by Western nations is expected to be felt in fuel bills. Overnight on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two Russia-backed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine, after earlier recognising their independence from Ukraine.

This sparked fears the invasion had begun after Russian tanks were seen rolling into the areas on a “peacekeeping mission”.

Western leaders responded with waves of sanctions on Russia, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, deepening the crisis.

Deputy Governor Sir Dave Ramsden revealed the recent spike in energy prices was not predicted.

He told The Telegraph: “We did not foresee the recent rise in energy prices, and as we meet today the crisis in Ukraine is intensifying.”

