The year 2022 will forever be known (to me) as the year Lindsay Lohan made her epic return to cinema!


Scott Everett White / Netflix

Counting down the days until Falling for Christmas graces our screens. 

And, earlier this month, LiLo joined TikTok and made my FYP a much happier place.

I watched her inaugural TikTok introducing herself* to the app when I noticed something…

*As if she needs an introduction!

It’s a quick vid — not a three-minute saga — and she’s like, “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and now I’m on TikTok!”

But she doesn’t say Lo-HAN like we’ve said for the past 20 or so years…

And before I thought I had to clean out my ears, the comment section also noticed the new pronunciation:

So, yeah. IDK about y’all, but this was news to ME!



