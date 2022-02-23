The year 2022 will forever be known (to me) as the year Lindsay Lohan made her epic return to cinema!
And, earlier this month, LiLo joined TikTok and made my FYP a much happier place.
It’s a quick vid — not a three-minute saga — and she’s like, “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and now I’m on TikTok!”
But she doesn’t say Lo-HAN like we’ve said for the past 20 or so years…
And before I thought I had to clean out my ears, the comment section also noticed the new pronunciation:
So, yeah. IDK about y’all, but this was news to ME!