Sponsored Video


There are several competing narratives around the TV industry now, none of which bode well for Netflix.

Alan Wolk

(Image credit: Alan Wolk)

There’s the one that says that people are subscriptioned out and are, if anything, cutting back on the number of services they’re willing to pay for.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.