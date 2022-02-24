A £1.9bn scheme intended to avert mass youth unemployment at the height of the pandemic has failed to deliver for young people, employers or taxpayers, MPs have found.

The Kickstart programme, rushed into operation in the autumn of 2020, was meant to prevent young people falling into long-term unemployment by funding employers to provide six-month work placements, in jobs that they would not have created otherwise.

With only a week to go before job centres stop referring new candidates, it has become clear that the scheme will underspend its budget and will help far fewer young people than the 250,000 originally envisaged.

The Department for Work and Pensions forecast that the programme will have supported 168,000 young people by the time placements end in September at a total cost of £1.26bn.

This is partly owing to broader policy changes and the unexpected strength of the labour market’s rebound. In the end, furlough arrangements remained in place for a year longer than the government had planned, while Kickstart placements planned for the start of 2021 were delayed for months by lockdown.

Furthermore, the surge in hiring once the economy reopened after lockdowns meant that many young people were able to secure permanent jobs without the need for state support.

But a report by the parliamentary public accounts committee slammed the DWP’s management of the scheme, saying its early delivery had been “chaotic” and that the department had failed to collect basic information needed to assess whether the money spent was achieving its aims.

Meg Hillier, the committee’s chair, said there were “very unfortunate similarities” between Kickstart and the government’s other Covid response schemes, with “rushed implementation and too little track kept of whether a scheme was delivering what it promises”.

She added that the DWP had “no idea whether this scheme was worth the money, not least because it has little idea what was delivered”.

Wider economic conditions were not enough to explain the scheme’s low take-up, the committee said, given that 144,000 young people had been claiming out-of-work benefits for more than a year by September 2021, without being channelled into a Kickstart placement.

Meanwhile, employers had offered well over 200,000 potential Kickstart jobs but only 100,000 placements had started by December 2021, with it generally taking months to fill each job once advertised, the report found.

Many employers were frustrated because they either received no referrals of candidates, or had large numbers of referrals who then failed to make contact, it noted.

The committee said the DWP had not done enough to ensure the jobs on offer were accessible to the type of people the scheme aimed to help, or to ensure employers had realistic expectations of the potential candidates.

It also said the department had a “disappointing lack of curiosity” about how the scheme was working for those it was meant to help.

The department was not collecting information that would allow it to know if work coaches were referring the right people to employers, or to monitor whether employers were making good use of additional funding given them for “employability” support.

The government said it would consider the committee’s conclusions, but maintained that Kickstart had “categorically delivered”, with more than 130,000 young people taking up jobs funded through the scheme so far, as part of a wider policy response that had kept the unemployment rate much lower than feared at the outset of the pandemic.