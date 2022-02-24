10 Movies To Watch If You Love Encanto

Encanto premiered on Disney+ almost two months ago, but people are still talking about it, relating to its characters, and performing its songs on every social media platform. The film, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, tells the story of the Madrigals, a superpowered family whose abilities are a reflection of their familiar dynamics.

Encanto has definitely gained the fandom’s heart. However, this film isn’t the first one to offer a compelling story, full of magic, relatable characters, and catchy music that’s suddenly heard everywhere.

10 Wish Dragon Is A Magical Tale About Life Priorities

Netflix’s Wish Dragon follows Din, a middle-class college student in Shanghai who gets his hands on a magic teapot. Inside it, there’s an ancient dragon named Long who offers Din to grant him three wishes. After his first wish backfires, Din must rethink his life choices and understand what’s truly important.

Like Encanto, Wish Dragon tells a story embedded in a different culture, taking a step forward proper racial representation in movies. Both Mirabel and Din embark on a journey that shows them what really matters in life, and both films are magical tales that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

9 Onward’s Ian Is Looking For His Family’s Reassurance

Onward centers on Ian Lightfoot, an awkward elf, and his older brother, Barley, who are living in a technologically advanced society where magic isn’t useful anymore. Going against everything they know, Ian and Barley start a fantastic quest to find a way to resurrect their father for a day, but of course, things aren’t as easy as they seem.

Like Encanto, Onward showcases a caring but insecure hero who’s trying to understand who he is in life. For this, both Mirabel and Ian understand they need to get closer to their families. Onward and Encanto delve into the importance of family in developing as a person.





8 Moana Follows A Girl Trying To Find Herself

Disney’s 56th animated feature film, Moana, tells the story of Moana of Motunui, an inquisitive girl who’s divided between her responsibility as the village chief’s daughter and her innate curiosity about the ocean. After understanding that her mission in life is to reunite the Goddess Te Fiti with her heart, Moana abandons her island ready for the adventure of her life.

Although Colombia and the Polynesian Islands are very far from each other, Moana and Encanto give a very similar vibe. Both films follow the inspirational story of a curious girl who realizes her own importance while searching for her place in the world. What’s more, both journeys are musicalized by Lin-Manuel Miranda, so viewers just know they will be singing along for the next few weeks after watching these movies.





7 Meet the Robinsons Makes The Audience Reflect On What Family Means

In Meet the Robinsons, Lewis is a 12-year orphan inventor with a prodigious mind who is obsessed with locating his birth mother to understand why she left him. After he meets Wilbur, a young boy from the future, he becomes a part of something way bigger than himself. Fortunately, the people he meets on the way help him understand he isn’t alone in the world.

Meet the Robinsons isn’t a fantastic tale like Encanto. In fact, it’s more of a sci-fi-oriented film. However, it also addresses major topics related to family. While Encanto talks about dysfunctional family dynamics, Meet the Robinsons covers abandonment issues. Regardless, in the end, for the Madrigals and the Robinsons, love is what matters the most.





6 The Book Of Life Tells A Story Rooted In Latino Culture

20th Century Fox’s The Book Of Life tells the story of Manolo Sanchez, a bullfighter who follows María, the love of his life, to the Land of the Remembered only to discover she isn’t dead. In order to return to life and be with María, he will have to fight against forces beyond anything he’s seen before.

The Book Of Life may be an American film, but it tells a story rooted in Latinx culture. For example, the adventure is inspired by the Day of the Dead, o Día de Muertos, an important celebration for several Latin American countries. Just like Encanto, this movie uses fantasy to display the magical nature of Latin American cultures.





5 Soul Tackles Serious Topics In A Somewhat Light Manner

Pixar’s Soul stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a music teacher who dies in a terrible accident right before his big break as a jazz artist. Convinced that he’s destined to better things, Joe tries to reunite his soul and body, going against the ancient system of “The Great Before.”

In addition to showcasing Pixar’s first Black protagonist, Soul is a well-crafted story, completely rooted in existential philosophy. Although the movie doesn’t seek to answer questions about life and death, it certainly pushes the audience to reflect on these topics. Like Encanto, this movie covers universal serious issues without losing its lighthearted tone.





4 In The Willoughbys, The Family Is The Most Important Thing

Netflix’s The Willoughbys narrates the story of the four Willoughby siblings – Tim, Jane, and the twins, Barnaby A and Barnaby B, as they get rid of their neglectful and emotionally abusive narcissistic parents. Luckily for them, Linda, their nanny, and their neighbor, Commander Melanoff, are also looking for a loving family.

A bit far from Disney, The Willoughbys reads like a modern take on a Roahl Dahl story. While The Willoughbys aesthetic is fairly different from Encanto‘s, both movies agree on the family, whether it is by blood or chosen, as one of the most important things in a person’s life.









3 The Incredibles Features A Super-Powered Family

Bob and Helen Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, are two retired superheroes living a regular suburban life with their three super-powered kids. Their quiet and ordinary life ends after Bob decides to relive his days of glory. Now, Helen and the kids must help him. Together, they become The Incredibles.

Like the Madrigals, the Parrs are a family full of gifted people with all types of gifts. While the Madrigals aren’t superheroes, they always help their community. Both families face the need to learn how to balance their abilities with their regular civilian lives and would likely get along just fine if they ever crossed paths.





2 Coco Showcases Mexican Culture & Latinx Family Dynamics

Pixar’s Coco follows Miguel, a 12-year-old completely enamored with music against his family’s wishes. After accidentally ending in the Land of the Dead, Miguel has to ask his deceased relatives for help to return home. This journey helps him understand his family better as he uncovers secrets about his great-great-grandfather, Héctor.

Both Coco and Encanto are about breaking cycles. Mirabel and Miguel are both very different from their relatives. This is exactly why they’re the perfect members to question and finally end any toxic family dynamic. Additionally, these two movies celebrate Latinx culture. Encanto‘s story takes place in Colombia, and the movie is full of references to Colombian culture. Miguel’s story in Coco takes place in Santa Cecilia, México. In addition, the story is heavily inspired by el Día de Muertos, a Mexican tradition.





1 Frozen Teaches The Viewers To Embrace Who They Are

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen,” Frozen follows Elsa of Arendelle as she struggles with her cryokinetic powers. After an emotional meltdown, Elsa accidentally plunges Arendelle into an eternal winter. With the help of Anna, her perky younger sister, and Olaf, a comical sentient snowman of her own creation, Elsa must take control of her powers in order to help her kingdom.

Elsa and Isabela struggle with their own identity in a similar manner. In fact, both Encanto and Frozen focus on character development. For instance, neither of these films has a villain. Instead of offering the fans a classic tale that follows the conflict between opposite forces, Frozen and Encanto are all about the personal journey of their characters as they embrace who they really are with the help of their loved ones.

