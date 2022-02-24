10 Worst Things About Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre

It’s never been a better time to be a fan of horror and it’s extremely satisfying to get brand new installments in revered slasher franchises, like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Tobe Hooper’s original 1970s masterpiece has been a disturbing influence on countless other horror franchises. Leatherface remains a titan of the industry alongside other genre icons like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees.

It’s become an increasingly common trend to deliver legacy follow-ups that attempt to connect the dots back to the original movie. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the latest slasher series to follow suit, but Netflix’s legacy sequel has many issues that will frustrate fans of the franchise.

10 The Character Assassination Of Sally Hardesty

Plenty of Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequels have been made. The major selling point behind 2022’s successor is that it promises a showdown between Leatherface and the original’s final girl, Sally Hardesty. Sally has a fractured mental state after decades of internalized trauma, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre almost seems angry at her character.

She’s robbed of much of her agency and her crowning final achievement is ultimately stripped away. It’s a manipulative and gratuitous use of the character that hurts her legacy. There are too many moments where Sally switches between savior and victimizer.

9 The Overwhelming Gentrification And Social Media Influencer Angle

2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre prides itself in how it’s a sequel that’s set 50 years after the original. Unsurprisingly, part of Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s focus is on how Leatherface fits into the modern world.

There’s a way to naturally incorporate these themes to the story, but Texas Chainsaw Massacre flounders in this department and it plays like a scathing indictment on millennials. This is a pivot that felt awkward and dated when Halloween: Resurrection embraced it in 2002. It comes across as even more desperate two decades later.





8 The Rest Of The Sawyer Family’s Absence

Leatherface is undeniably the mascot of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies. However, the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is such a success because of the twisted Sawyer family, who the audience is forced to be around.

Chop Top, Tex, Tinker, or any of the elderly members of the Sawyer family are responsible for some of the most memorable moments of the earlier Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies. Leatherface’s mission here suffers from his isolated nature. The presence of just one more member of the Sawyer family would have gone a long way to help make this messy sequel feel more like the original.





7 The Superpowers Of Leatherface’s Chainsaw

An extreme slasher series like Texas Chainsaw Massacre has visited very heightened places. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is probably not meant to be taken seriously or hold up to deep scrutiny. However, the previous movies at least establish rules that they’re able to follow.

A chainsaw is a dangerous, deadly weapon, but 2022’s sequel treats Leatherface’s signature weapon like it’s able to do anything. Leatherface uses his chainsaw to deflect shotgun blasts, he hurls it across the ground to take out people’s feet, and it’s able to work in perfect condition after being pulled out of the wall after decades of neglect.





6 The Live-Stream Bus Sequence

2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s bloodiest scene is set on a party bus. This scene is quickly becoming the most talked-about sequence for the wrong reasons. Being trapped in tight quarters with a chainsaw-wielding maniac is a terrifying idea, but Texas Chainsaw Massacre robs it of its impact with tone-deaf humor.

Stemming from millennial streamer culture, the influencers on the bus attempt to harness the power of social media to “cancel” Leatherface before he chainsaws them all to pieces.





5 The Audience Doesn’t Care Enough About The Characters

Audiences might come to slasher series because of their monstrous villains, but these films still need to feature empathetic victims so viewers can care about their plight. One of the biggest oversights in 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre is that its cast spends most of the movie being entitled, deplorable brats.

The characters are actively wrong in their actions. While they do feel remorse for the domino effect that they trigger, their attitudes are still abrasive. The talent in the cast gets wasted and accomplished actors like Elsie Fisher aren’t given enough to do.





4 Leatherface Becomes An Action Hero

Another growing problem that horror franchises face is the increasingly exaggerated powers of their villains. The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre doesn’t present Leatherface as an evil genius. Instead, Leatherface is frightening because he’s a damaged mind who’s been raised in a horrible environment.

He’s just someone who wants to be left alone, rather than a predator who longs for fresh prey. 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre acts as if Leatherface is John Wick. He operates with the skills and precision of an action movie star, which becomes even more ridiculous since he’s supposed to be in his seventies.









3 How It Leans On Stereotypes

Political and social commentary has always been baked into horror movies, so it’s not an issue when slasher films attempt to function as deeper allegories. 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre leans into some racist stereotypes that are certainly relevant to modern times. However, they don’t necessarily belong in Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

This type of oppression and criticism aren’t baked into the original movie, which makes it feel more forced. Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s main characters are so muddled that they never become the most sympathetic figures. This should not be the case. While fans appreciate important social commentary, Texas Chainsaw Massacre didn’t do these messages justice.





2 Its Mean-Spirited Ending

Despite the many problems that fill 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, one of the sequel’s redeeming factors is the strong sibling bond that’s present with Elsie Fisher’s Lila and Sarah Yarkin’s Melody. These sisters take agency over their trauma and help each other survive, which works as an inspirational conclusion.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre quickly erases this happy ending in favor of an easy jump scare that costs Melody her life. It’s an insulting ending to these characters, and also suspends disbelief a little too far. This will only break Lila even more, which is not the ending that her character deserves.





1 It’s Obsessed With Being 2018’s Halloween Sequel

The overwhelming success of 2018’s Halloween has proven how well the legacy sequel model works for horror films when it’s done right. It’s obvious that 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre is inspired by David Gordon Green’s Halloween. However, Texas Chainsaw Massacre tries to claim all of the same rewards without putting in the same effort and care.

2018’s Halloween connected with audiences because Laurie Strode and Jamie Lee Curtis have just as much cache as Michael Myers. Sally Hardesty doesn’t have the same history. Unfortunately, the impact of Sally Hardesty’s return is weakened because the original actress has passed away.

