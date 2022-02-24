Carl Wilding, a quantity surveyor from Swanwick, went out for a birthday meal in Nottingham city centre on February 11. The 39-year-old drove his partner’s car and used the RingGo app to pay to park on Wollaton Road at around 7:45pm, but mistakenly put in his own car’s registration, resulting in a fine.

He said his registration details were automatically stored in the app and paid the £7.40 for the parking ticket, calling it “an honest mistake”.

Mr Wilding said he tried to appeal the £25 parking fine, although this was rejected.

He added: “When I got back I had parking tickets and it dawned on me what I had done, I wasn’t too happy.

“It’s a penalty on me for a simple error, I’d happily accept the fine if I hadn’t paid for parking, it feels unjust.

READ MORE: ‘Telltale’ road sign to stop you colliding with falling trees