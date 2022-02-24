Sponsored Video


“He puts the team and the team-mates in front of everyone else and I’m so happy for that.”

Arsenal are now in serious contention to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016.

Arteta admits his expectations this season have changed as the campaign has gone on.

“Yes very much because after three defeats in the first three games we had to avoid relegation,” he conceded.

“That was the first thing we had to and then just go game by game, don’t lose sight and direction, and the aims and objectives that we have as a team and be consistent with the decisions, with the way you prepare the team, and just believe that result will come.”



Lewis has worked for the Daily Express since 2017 after five years as a football writer for local newspapers. He is a sport journalism graduate from the University of Brighton who specialises in football and cricket.