There’s no miracle diet for arthritis, but many different foods can fight the inflammation at the root of the condition and improve the symptoms. Supplements are an easy way to ensure you get all the right vitamins and minerals needed to fight arthritis, even if your diet isn’t perfect. Express.co.uk reveals the nine most recommended supplements for joint pain, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

Fish oil

Fish oil supplements or omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA are great for rheumatoid arthritis. However, you can also use them for osteoarthritis and Sjögren’s syndrome.

The Arthritis Foundation said: “Omega-3s block inflammatory cytokines and prostaglandins, and are converted by the body into powerful anti-inflammatory chemicals called resolvins.

“EPA and DHA have been extensively studied for rheumatoid arthritis [RA] and dozens of other inflammatory conditions.

“One meta-analysis found that fish oil significantly decreased joint tenderness and stiffness in RA patients and reduced or eliminated NSAID use.”

