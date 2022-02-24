



Audible has slashed the prices of over 500 audiobooks to just £3, but the mega money saving deal is only available for a few more days. The Audible offer is only available to subscribers of the Amazon audiobook service, with the deal running out after the end of Sunday February 27.

Included among the books included in the £3 sale are Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (which is being made into a new Netflix series), Barack Obama’s Dreams From My Father, and works from beloved children’s author Enid Blyton. If you’re not already an Audible member, you can sign-up for a free 30 day trial right now to take part in the sale. For those interested in signing up to the Audible free trial, just be aware that after the trial period is up you’ll be charged the typical £7.99 per month membership cost. So if you don’t want to be charged a penny after this date just make sure you cancel before then. Free trial members will also be able to claim a free audiobook, which is available to keep even if you cancel your subscription after the trial period ends.

If you sign up to Audible, you’ll get unlimited access to the Audible Plus Catalogue, which includes thousands of Audible Originals, podcast and audiobooks. You’ll also be able to take advantage of exclusive member only deals, as well as getting one credit a month that lets you download and keep any title. Subscribers will be able to listen to audiobooks via the Audible app on Apple or Android smartphones and tablets, as well as via Amazon’s range of first-party products – the Fire Tablet, Fire TV range, Kindle eReaders and Amazon smart speakers. Audible can also be accessed on Sonos speakers, Mac, Android phones and tablets, and Apple Watch. Whichever device you end up listening to an audiobook on, you’ll be able to easily switch between devices and never lose your place. With Audible you can also slow down or speed up narration to best get a comfortable pace for you, while if you want to continue listening to an audiobook while you’re on the road you can choose Car Mode in the Audible app.





