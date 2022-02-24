Sponsored Video


“It’s been really wonderful for us.”

You might remember that Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced their separation in 2017, after 18 years together.


Bruce Glikas / Getty Images / WireImage

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

Well, Ben revealed in a new Esquire profile that they’re back together now.


Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Stiller explained that the couple got back together, in a way, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first months of lockdown, Stiller moved back into the family home so he’d be able to spend time with his and Taylor’s children.


James Devaney / GC Images

Taylor and Stiller have two children together, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” he says. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that.”

“It’s been really wonderful for all of us.”


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Stiller also referred to his reunion with Taylor as “unexpected” and “one of the things that came out of the pandemic.” It sounds nice!


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Read the entire profile here.



