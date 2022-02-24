UK ministers should establish specialist “rape courts” to cut the nearly two-year wait between rape complaints and the start of any subsequent trial, a review into how to improve how the justice system treats victims of sexual assault has concluded.

The findings were part of a series of recommendations published on Friday by two watchdogs aimed at improving the handling of rape complaints in England and Wales that they said had “continually and systematically” failed victims. In the year to March 2021, the successful prosecution rate in rape cases was just 2.1 per cent, with 1,109 convictions out of a total of 52,207 reports of rape to police.

The damning report, which took HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) two years to compile, found that the few victims whose cases came to court waited an average 706 days between reporting the offence and the start of a criminal trial.

Wendy Williams, HMICFRS’s lead inspector on the report, said the delays and poor communications by prosecutors were to blame for victims abandoning their cases.

In a joint statement Williams and Andrew Cayley, the chief inspector of HMCPSI, said they had found “deep divisions” between police and prosecutors, which they said must be overcome.

“The results are unacceptable,” they said of the outcome of their inspection. “Victims should not have to wait years for a court date, experience multiple adjournments, and then report, as we have heard, that the process is worse than the offence.”

They added: “Rape victims are continually and systematically failed by the criminal justice system.”

Communication with victims ahead of a trial was often “confusing and inconsistent”, the inspectors said, with victims frequently facing last-minute adjournments in cases.

But they praised a new approach — known as “Project Bluestone” or “Operation Soteria” — to improve the handling of rape cases developed at Avon and Somerset Police. This encourages officers to focus on investigating the accused rather than following the established procedure of trying to find flaws in the rape victim’s testimony.

“The investigation and prosecution of rape is at crisis point, and Operation Soteria is an opportunity to develop and implement short, medium and long-term changes to bring about improvements,” the report said.

It called on the government to set up courts dedicated to rape cases by May as one of nine recommendations. The report said police and prosecutors should “review and significantly improve” communication with victims from the point of charge onwards.

It also said police and prosecutors should ensure they had considered whether “bad character” evidence could help a prosecution. Such evidence could use testimony about other incidents of sexual violence or violent behaviour by the defendant to back up the victim’s testimony.

The government did not immediately give a response to the report. But a Whitehall official indicated that Dominic Raab, justice secretary, was taking the proposal to establish specialist rape courts seriously.

Max Hill, director of public prosecutions, said the Crown Prosecution Service accepted the report’s findings. “We . . . will make sure we are providing the compassionate, consistent care that victims rightly deserve.”

Sarah Crew, the National Police Chiefs Council’s lead for adult sexual offences, said forces understood change was not happening fast enough. She added that the report represented an opportunity to bring about “real and sustainable change to the handling of these traumatic offences”.

The report, which covered the way rape cases were handled once a suspect had been charged, was part of a two-stage review. The earlier first phase, whose findings were published last July, looked at the process from the initial complaint up until a charge was brought.