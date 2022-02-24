Call of Duty Mobile has reached a massive new revenue milestone. The game has now passed $1.5 billion in lifetime spending globally across iOS and Android, according to SensorTower.

The game, which is developed by Timi Studios, originally launched in October 2019, so it’s reached $1.5 billion in spending after nearly 2.5 years. In May 2021, Activision announced that Call of Duty: Mobile reached 500 million downloads, which is roughly one download for every 15 people on Earth.

2021 was Call of Duty: Mobile’s best year ever in terms of revenue, SensorTower said, with spending rising by 45% compared to sales in 2020. The group said Call of Duty: Mobile’s release in China in December 2020 helped propel spending in the New Year, with spending in China alone making up $104.5 million in 2021.

Globally, Call of Duty: Mobile finished 2021 as No. 14 on the revenue charts for mobile devices. Looking at mobile shooters specifically, Call of Duty: Mobile was No. 3, trailing Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. The launch of Call of Duty: Mobile and others has helped total spending on shooter games for mobile see its revenue rise by 10.5% in 2021 to $6.3 billion in total for the year globally.

In terms of a geographic breakdown, the US was Call of Duty: Mobile’s top market for revenue so far, reaching $647 million (or 43% of total revenue) in the country. Japan and China make up the No. 2 and No. 3 places for where Call of Duty: Mobile has made the most money.

Other major shooter franchises that began on PC/console are heading to mobile as well in the future, including Apex Legends and Battlefield Mobile from EA, in particular.

As for Activision, the company is investing further as well, recently establishing a new developer, Solid State Studios, that is working on another Call of Duty game for mobile.

In wider Call of Duty news, it’s been reported that 2023’s Call of Duty game has been delayed to 2024 in a move that is completely separate from Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard and all of its franchises and studios. To fill the gap, Treyarch is reportedly assisting on the development of a new free-to-play game for 2023.