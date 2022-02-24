Call of Duty: Warzone Player Finds Ridiculously Easy Way To Get Gold Camos

Call of Duty: Warzone players are always seeking out ways to make the grinding process easier, whether that be camo hunting or weapon leveling. In this case, a trick has been found regarding the former, as a Call of Duty: Warzone player has uncovered a way to quickly obtain gold camo for their weaponry.

The key to success is Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera Clash playlist. An evolved version of the game’s deathmatch modes, players earn points by racking up kills. However, they can also earn points by capturing flags, while kills within power zones will provide twice as many points. Special crates can also be found that contribute to a team’s score, with the goal being to reach 450 points.

While there are a lot of moving pieces that make the mode work, Call of Duty: Warzone players looking to level up their weaponry only need to focus on killing their enemies. Fortunately, the enemies they are looking for will not be fighting back. As shown by Reddit user JustLawlyOnTwitch, there are as many AFK players in Caldera Clash as there are in regular battle royale matches. In Caldera Clash, though, respawns are active, meaning that the same AFK players can be hunted down again and again.

Instead of respawning players in different places, the system has them respawning in the exact same spots. As such, JustLawlyOnTwitch is seen dropping groups of AFK players with ease, watching more spawn in after each batch of free headshots. No matter which portion of Caldera they go to, the AFK players are grouped up, as teams respawn in the same general areas. As such, all players need to do is search for the enemy team’s spawn and focus on the players that are standing still.

In the clip, the Redditor finds several of these AFK farms, using them to their full potential to get easy headshots for camo challenges and increased XP. At the end of the match, they had gotten a shocking 104 kills, with a laughably high 34.7 kill/death ratio. More importantly, they had brought in nearly 84,000 XP, showing just how useful AFK hunting can be for leveling up. For those interested in utilizing this strategy to its full potential, equipping a Call of Duty: Warzone weapon that still has some camo challenges to work on would be a wise move.

Perhaps the best thing about the strategy is that Raven Software cannot easily patch it, as it is hard to detect and remove AFK accounts. While it requires a bit of luck to find some in a match, many players go AFK, so it should not take too long to stumble upon a situation resembling this Reddit clip.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

