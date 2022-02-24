Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II announced her “sincere wish” that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall would in time be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles is King. And in an interview with presenter Emma Barnett, Camilla has spoken about how the Queen’s declaration was a “great honour”. Camilla also addressed a cause she plans to support when the crown passes to Charles.

Camilla recently spoke to Ms Barnett at Clarence House for Woman’s Hour and BBC Breakfast, where she was reunited with Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in 2010.

Camilla said: “Of course it’s a great honour (becoming Queen Consort), it couldn’t be anything else. But it does help it.

“I’m going to keep up with these causes. You know if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up mid-channel, I’m just going to keep going to try and help the likes of people like Diana … I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime.”

The Duchess’ commitment to supporting people affected by domestic violence is well-documented, with the Duchess lending her time to several charities in this sector since joining the Royal Family.

