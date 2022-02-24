The study concluded that men should avoid taking vitamin E or selenium supplements at doses that exceed recommend intake.

The NHS explains that the recommend daily amount is set at four micrograms daily for men and three micrograms daily for women.

They explain that “you should be able to get all the vitamin E you need from your diet”.

The lead author of the study, Doctor Alan Kristal from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre in Seattle, concluded: “Men using these supplements should stop, period.

“Neither selenium nor vitamin E supplementation confers any known benefits, only risks.”