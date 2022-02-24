And they weren’t alone as This Morning viewers were quick to praise the MB star for opening up about her journey with Derek.

On Twitter, Michelle Holliday said: “@kategarraway makes me tear up, my dads a full time carer to mum from a stroke and this makes me think of him, the heart ache of someone you love trapped inside just wanting to get out is the worst ever! Thank u Kate for raising the awareness #ThisMorning.”

Caitlin Ormond echoed: “Kate Garraway really is just an angel isn’t she, what a lovely lovely woman #CaringForDerek #ThisMorning.”

While @HayleyWillz46 added: “Such an awful situation for poor Derek and Kate, glad they were able to show just how hard it is getting support from the relevant places and what people that need assistance are having to go through #ThisMorning.” (sic)

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV. Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek is available to stream on ITV Hub now.