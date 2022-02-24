Go big or go home. That could (and should) be the motto of the world famous Cinesphere. Big sound, big picture and, if it’s your thing, a big bag of popcorn. There’s not better way to experience a movie in Toronto.

The Cinesphere became the world’s first permanent IMAX theatre in 1971 and it remains the largest IMAX screen in Ontario. It was recently restored to its original glory – with some new enhancements – making it the go-to destination for movie fans looking for an unrivalled cinematic experience.

After two long years of watching our entertainment on tablets, laptops, and TVs, there’s no better way to break back into the outside world than a night (or day) out at the movies. This weekend, Cinesphere has three great films to choose from including Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Blade Runner 2049, and The Beatles: Get Back. Tickets are available here for these exclusive in IMAX engagements.

That Shelf has partnered with the team at Ontario Place to offer our readers FREE passes to see one of these films this weekend!

Blade Runner: The Final Cut will be playing at the Cinesphere for one night only on February 25. Tickets available here.

Blade Runner 2049 will be playing at the Cinesphere February 26 and 27. Tickets available here.

The Beatles: Get Back will be playing at the Cinesphere for February 25 to February 27. Tickets available here.

