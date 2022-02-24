Da Brat and Judy Dupart married on 2/22/22

The couple married on 2/22/22 at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People magazine.

Dupart explained to the publication and she and Da Brat have “been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event.”

“We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” the entrepreneur said. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

About 100 guests were in attendance for the nuptials of the couple who costar on the WE reality series “Brat Loves Judy.”