There are a number of other foods which can help control blood sugar levels, and also foods to reduce or cut out of your diet.

The NHS says that symptoms of hyperglycaemia in people with diabetes tend to develop slowly over a few days or weeks, though “in some cases, there may be no symptoms until the blood sugar level is very high”.

In people with diabetes, hyperglycaemia can be triggered by stress, being ill, not getting enough exercise or eating too much.

The NHS notes that if you have diabetes, “no matter how careful you are, you’re likely to experience hyperglycaemia” at some point.