Don Warrington portrays the grumpy yet lovable Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise who has been in the comedy-drama from the very first episode. For years, viewers have been keen to know more about both his BBC character, as well as the 70-year-old actor himself. Here’s everything Express.co.uk knows about Warrington when he is away from the cameras.

Does the Death in Paradise star Don Warrington have children?

Actor Don Warrington is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life.

He rarely talks about his loved ones in interviews and doesn’t have any social media to speak of.

This is why few details are known about his family but it is known that he is married to Mary Maddocks who was in the West End production of The Rocky Horror Show.

More so, the couple share two grown-up sons together with one who has followed in his parents’ footsteps.

