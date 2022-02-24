EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy couldn’t have looked more smitten as she enjoyed a rare date night with her fiancé Marc Humphries.

The 38 year old, whose daughter took part in Junior Bake Off, checked into a London hotel for a romantic night away from the children with her other half.

Smiling for the camera, the soap star was seen with a glass of wine while Marc enjoyed a pint of beer.

Continuing on with their romantic evening, Natalie revealed they were heading out to see a show, as she wrote in an Instagram Story snap: “A very rare night away! Off to the theatre ain’t I…”



Natalie looked sensational for the evening, as she wore an oversized white chunky atop matching white bottoms and comfortable trainers.

Her brunette locks were pulled back into a low ponytail, and she opted for a simple slick of make-up.

Natalie and Marc, who proposed to her in 2015, are doting parents to daughter Joanie, who was born in 2016.

The soap actress is also mother to eleven year old daughter Eliza from her relationship with ex Adam Cottrell.



Earlier this month, Natalie revealed how her father’s death inspired her daughter to do Junior Bake Off.

Speaking on the Ry-Union podcast with Rylan, Natalie explained: “She said to me in lockdown, ‘Mummy, I’m going to apply, I’ve got the application form, I’m going to fill it all in’ and I said: ‘Ok darling, really? I don’t want you to be disappointed’.

“I mean thousands apply for this, you know, me being a mum. Anyway, she did it, and we got a call saying: ‘You’re through to this round’, and then this round and then this round; it’s an arduous process.



“And my Dad knew she’d got through for round one, round two and round three, and then my Dad passed away.

“And on the Saturday he died, on the Wednesday, she had to do her final audition, bake a great big cake, do interviews, and I said, ‘Eliza, are you sure you up for this?’, because he lived with us – very, very close – and she said ‘I’ve got to do it for grandad’, and she had his little photo there, baked the cake, spoke about him and was brilliant because it gave her something to do for the rest of the summer.”

