Mr Erdogan, who has forged good ties with both Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Vladimir Putin, has broken his silence on the Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine. In a tone notoriously more diplomatic than that of Western leaders, the Turkish president claimed he sees the two nations as “friendly countries”. In what seems an attempt not to spoil his relations with any of those involved in the conflict, he added: “Turkey supports Ukraine’s battle to protect its territorial integrity.” His remarks came as Kiev’s envoy to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, urged Turkey to close the Bosphorus straits, over which the country has control under a 1936 pact, to Russian warships.

The request follows six Russian warships and a submarine transiting the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to the Black Sea for what Moscow called naval drills near Ukraine waters earlier this month.

Mr Bodnar told reporters that President Zelenskiy had asked for the help of Turkey, a NATO member, during a phone call with Mr Erdogan on Thursday. The ambassador did not outline Kiev’s demands but said “financial, humanitarian, and military” support was needed.

“We are sincerely saddened that Russia and Ukraine, both of whom we see as friendly countries and with whom we have close political, economic, and social relations, come face to face in this way.”