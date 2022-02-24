This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, it’s a tale of two very different games – Call of Duty and Dragon Age – and what we learned about both over the past few days.

On 2023’s big Call of Duty game, now expected to arrive in 2024, the story is all about Activision Blizzard finally ditching its rigid annual release schedule which has seen a new COD in a box each Christmas for the past two decades. For the next Dragon Age, which still lacks a release date despite a fresh developer update, it’s all about how the game is still waiting for that “BioWare magic” which brings it all together.

Discussing all of this with me are Eurogamer news reporters Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy. Join us to hear how a love of COD led Victoria to Dermot O’Leary, and much more.