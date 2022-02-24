From rock Royalty like The Beatles, to real Royalty like The Queen and Princess Diana, Harry Benson has shot their portrait.

The photographer, who has been featured in LIFE, Vanity Fair and many more, has also photographed every US president since Eisenhower and was next to Senator Robert Kennedy when he was assassinated.

He told KCLU that of all the Presidents he photographer, the one he found most impressive was Nixon, because he would “never waste your time.”

“If he was going from one place to another, he would ask you to ride along with him so you could photograph that,” recalled Benson, 92.

He’s in conversation at the Museum of Ventura County on Thursday, February 24th from 6-8pm, in person and over Zoom.

Proof of vaccination will be required on arrival for in-person attendees. Masks will be required for the event.