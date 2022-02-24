Alfons Mais, the Chief of the German Army, has lambasted the state of the country’s armed force and said he is “pissed off” in a public tirade on Linkedin against underinvestment in its military equipment.

This comes against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He wrote: “You wake up in the morning and realise: There is war in Europe.

It has never been easier to make this clear to the generation that did not live through the Cold War. In my 41st year of service, I would not have thought I would have had to experience another war.

The Bundeswehr, the army that I am privileged to lead, is more or less bare. The options we can offer politicians to support the Alliance are extremely limited.

We all saw it coming and were unable to get through with our arguments to draw and implement the conclusions of the annexation of Crimea. That doesn’t feel good! I’m pissed off!

“NATO territory is not yet directly threatened, even if our partners in the East feel the constantly growing pressure.”