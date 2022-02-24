Sponsored Video


More specifically, contact of your face with cold water activates the trigeminal nerve which triggers the mammalian diving reflex.

Dr. Young explained: “It does this by signaling to the brainstem, which then activates the vagus nerve, which is the main nerve of your parasympathetic nervous system – which slows your heart rate.

“At the same time, your brainstem sends signals to the blood vessels in your extremities to constrict, which increases blood pressure.

“This is a reflex that allows you to adapt to being underwater – a slower heart rate conserves oxygen levels, and diverting the blood from your limbs means your brain and organs get more blood flow.”



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.