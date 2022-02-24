More specifically, contact of your face with cold water activates the trigeminal nerve which triggers the mammalian diving reflex.

Dr. Young explained: “It does this by signaling to the brainstem, which then activates the vagus nerve, which is the main nerve of your parasympathetic nervous system – which slows your heart rate.

“At the same time, your brainstem sends signals to the blood vessels in your extremities to constrict, which increases blood pressure.

“This is a reflex that allows you to adapt to being underwater – a slower heart rate conserves oxygen levels, and diverting the blood from your limbs means your brain and organs get more blood flow.”