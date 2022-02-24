SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that its Patient Relationship Management (PRM) solution has been recognized by providers as a high-performance Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution in KLAS Research’s latest Performance Insights Report.

KLAS is a leading healthcare IT research firm that provides transparent and impartial insights and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. The Performance Insights Report on CRM compiled data from interviews with healthcare providers. It provides a snapshot of competitive solutions’ standing at a given point in time in the marketplace. Innovaccer’s PRM solution—powered by the Innovaccer Health CloudⓇ— ranked among the two highest-rated solutions covered.

Traditional CRMs bring contact, engagement, purchase, and service interaction data into a customer profile, but they don’t include the patient’s clinical record. Innovaccer’s PRM solution is the first to bring patients’ clinical and care data to the forefront of a personalized consumer health 1-to-1 journey. Providers can integrate clinical data with claims, SDoH, service interaction data and engagement data to establish a complete patient record. Having this unified data helps providers go beyond optimizing revenue to transform care delivery. By bringing all patient data together, providers gain the insights they need to power truly patient-centric care at a 1-to-1 level never seen before till now.

“We have used features of Innovaccer’s [PRM solution] for campaigns and prioritizations,” said a CEO interviewed for the KLAS Performance Report. “We really got engaged using the data to evaluate who was at high risk for serious illness from COVID, so we integrated all of the clinical patient records that were in our system, so we could prioritize our outreach efforts, and use the [PRM] to feed us prioritization lists.”

Powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud and backed by Innovaccer’s industry-leading Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer’s PRM solution streamlines patient engagement across all consumer touchpoints, including care episodes. It brings together a state-of-the-art customer data platform, journey-based campaigns, marketing, care coordination workflows, referral management, digital front door, and a contact center. The end result is an integrated solution that lets providers find, guide, and keep patients, coordinate individualistic pathways, and provide physicians with crucial insights at the point of care.

“With our PRM solution, marketing groups, care teams and pop health teams can truly work as one to keep patients actively engaged using a common, holistic patient record and real-time insights that support quality care decisions from one end of the consumer journey to the other,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO at Innovaccer. “We thank KLAS for covering this important and evolving product category, and we are grateful to our customers for taking the time to discuss their experiences with KLAS and share how our PRM solution is helping them accelerate their transformation.”

To learn more about Innovaccer’s Patient Relationship Management solution, please visit our website.

