Is a 2023 Nintendo Switch Debut in Call of Duty’s Plans? Recent Events Toss Up a New Theory

When it comes to Call of Duty, the franchise never fails in offering unexpected moments for its fanbase. And recently, a new rumor has created an inevitable buzz across the Nintendo community. Because it suggests that the first-person shooter series might make a debut on the Switch console.

And there are several reasons to believe that Call of Duty may eventually end up landing on the Nintendo Switch. Although, it won’t be this year, certainly.

Call of Duty to release for Nintendo Switch in 2023!

Earlier this month, the President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, revealed in an interview with CNBC, that he wants Call of Duty to expand on more platforms. And speaking specifically about Nintendo, he expressed a wish to have the series on the handheld console, in the future.

And just a few days back, it was reported that Activision won’t release a Call of Duty title in 2023. This will be the first time it will skip a mainline installment in the iconic franchise. But along with this reveal, it was also reported that instead of a major CoD entry, a free-to-play version might be unveiled to fill the void.

In the recent announcement, Activision mentioned that a free-to-play Call of Duty will launch next year. It didn’t provide a word on the intended platform, or even the name of the game itself.

And since Brad Smith has already teased a future debut of CoD on Nintendo Switch, it’s safe to say that this F2P title might be none other than a project for the handheld console. Because Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be finished by next year.

Following the deal’s full completion, it might be actually possible to make a dedicated Call of Duty for just the Nintendo Switch. Or, even a part can be released as well, which will be a good step, whatsoever.

This way, fans of the action gaming saga will be able to enjoy it on a Switch. However, it’s still a long shot to make, unless an official word comes from Activision in the coming months.

