Jo Cunningham BSc (Hons) RD, FCCA is the Clinical Director of The Gut Health Clinic, founded by Megan Rossi, The Gut Health Doctor. She discussed whether supplements can really be used to boost hair loss?

Jo said: “There are lots of products out there marketed at improving hair quality or reducing hair loss, sadly without the robust evidence to support their use.

“Unfortunately hair loss isn’t quite that simple, and often mostly down to genetics.

“That being said, nutritional deficiencies have been associated with hair loss so for some people where that may be the case (where lab results back up the theory), then a supplement may be helpful.

“For the most part, eating a balanced diet with a good variety of plant foods is the best way to spend our money rather than on supplements.”

READ MORE: Cancer symptoms: Two signs to spot when going to the toilet – seen in 90% of patients