Jacqueline Jossa, who played Lauren Branning on EastEnders, quit the BBC soap in 2018. The mum-of-two spoke candidly about her money woes in an honest chat and added that she was far from “embarrassed” or “ashamed” about it.

The 29-year-old revealed she had a huge shock after leaving EastEnders almost four years ago as she lost a steady salary.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner also shared that she was forced to sell her home before being crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2019.

Her comments come as the doting mum has been busy renovating her £1.2 million Essex home that she shares with her partner Dan Osborne and their two daughters.

Jacqueline opened up about her struggles during a chat with Sam and Billie Faiers on their podcast The Sam and Billie Show.

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes ‘snub’ Phillip Schofield