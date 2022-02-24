Sponsored Video


Vesely was also happy to get the monumental win in front of a packed crowd in Dubai, adding: “Of course Novak had a huge support. It’s normal, even if Roger comes whoever Rafa it’s always fully packed and of course the most people always cheer for the biggest stars but anyway you know I really enjoyed it.

“I really love these matches playing against the best players in the world, having the full stadiums. It’s something I really dreamed about my hold life and always to play against these guys the atmosphere is just fantastic so I really enjoyed it.”

And speaking on his own part of tennis history, having allowed Medvedev to become the first non-Big Four world no 1 in 18 years, he said it would be good for the sport to have a new champion.

“You know to be honest yesterday after the match I was joking that I don’t want to fail my record against Novak because I was leading but I never expected to win again,” he laughed.

“But of course it’s great for tennis I think to have somebody new at world No 1 again.  We all know Novak missed the Australian Open but anyway he’s such a champion to be world No 1 for 361 weeks.

“Tennis needs of course new No 1s, new generations coming up and I think it’s just great.”



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.