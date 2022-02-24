Vesely was also happy to get the monumental win in front of a packed crowd in Dubai, adding: “Of course Novak had a huge support. It’s normal, even if Roger comes whoever Rafa it’s always fully packed and of course the most people always cheer for the biggest stars but anyway you know I really enjoyed it.

“I really love these matches playing against the best players in the world, having the full stadiums. It’s something I really dreamed about my hold life and always to play against these guys the atmosphere is just fantastic so I really enjoyed it.”

And speaking on his own part of tennis history, having allowed Medvedev to become the first non-Big Four world no 1 in 18 years, he said it would be good for the sport to have a new champion.

“You know to be honest yesterday after the match I was joking that I don’t want to fail my record against Novak because I was leading but I never expected to win again,” he laughed.

“But of course it’s great for tennis I think to have somebody new at world No 1 again. We all know Novak missed the Australian Open but anyway he’s such a champion to be world No 1 for 361 weeks.

“Tennis needs of course new No 1s, new generations coming up and I think it’s just great.”