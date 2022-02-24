Meghan Markle’s eyebrows

“Meghan has a more classic slim-looking brow, straight with a slightly tapered end, which opens up her eyes and flatters her face.

“The shape is said to be inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

“Meghan, too, has grown her eyebrows out in recent years as they have appeared much thinner in past photos.

“She has a much fuller brow now, but not as thick shape-wise as Kate’s and a more natural shape and not as obviously groomed looking.”