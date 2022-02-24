'Law & Order' reawakens a dozen years later without missing a beat

Beyond that attention-getting flourish it’s very much the same old show, only with Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy promoted to the role of District Attorney — now seeming very Steven Hill-like, for those old enough to remember the office’s first occupant — and Anthony Anderson back as detective Kevin Bernard.

Otherwise, the formula remains unchanged, just with new pieces plugged into the machinery, among them Camryn Manheim as Bernard’s boss. And given the longevity of Dick Wolf’s creation and its various spinoffs, why mess with success?

That’s not to say the series doesn’t make a few concessions to the passage of time or acknowledge current realities. Bernard’s new partner, Frank Cosgrove (“Burn Notice’s” Jeffrey Donovan), expresses his contempt for cellphones, which members of the public brandish when he threatens to manhandle a suspect. A bit of a dinosaur, Cosgrove complains, “Should I have offered him a croissant and invited him to tea at the St. Regis?” later telling the prosecutor, “I catch ’em. You cook ’em. That’s how this is supposed to work.”

There’s also a reference to defunding the police, and a fleeting discussion about whether the accountability and heightened scrutiny of law enforcement in recent years — in part due to the ubiquity of cellphones — represents progress.