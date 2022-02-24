In a strong-worded statement, Ms Truss tweeted: “I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine.

“We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of aggression.”

According to the reports, explosions from an airstrike reported near Boryspil Airport in Kiev were seen on Wednesday night.

Several reports on social media confirm that there have been explosions in Kharkiv in the north-east, Odessa in the south, and the eastern Donetsk Oblast area.

Other reports suggest Russia has started intense artillery and rocket fire from Belgorod.