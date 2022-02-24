“I do make a list of things so that I’m not tempted and make sure I’ve got plenty of healthy stuff in the fridge because otherwise, the temptation is just to grab something.

“But no, I understand the temptation with fast food and the temptations are huge! But you can have it now and again – that’s alright. Just don’t have it everyday. We should still enjoy food – food is great!”

Lorraine also noted that one positive aspect of social media was that it also acted as a platform for those with different body types aiming to normalise feeling comfortable in their own skin.

“It’s a really good, fantastic, positive way to use social media,” Lorraine said in reference to movements like #BodyPositivity. “Because of course, social media gets a bad press, but it can be good too.”

