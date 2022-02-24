Aries: You can feel a bit restless today as things may not go as per plan. If committed then your partner may have to go on an unexpected trip out of town which can hamper your existing commitments. Don’t be moody and approach this with an open mind. Singles may feel weary and out of sorts. Don’t push yourself too hard.

Taurus: You will feel emotionally secure today. There will be a new sense of commitment which will have a positive impact on your current relationship. You will like to spend the day in the company of your loved one and will be absorbed in small moments. Singles will stay motivated as their love interest will give some positive signals.

Gemini: An enjoyable day awaits as you will have plenty on your plate today. You will ooze with confidence which will help you accomplish your personal and professional commitments. Your romantic life will be full of pleasure as your partner will give you time as and when required. Singles will feel a new sense of purpose.

Cancer: You will spend most part of the day thinking about your love life. You are obsessed about finding your perfect match and will be open to meet new people to explore the prospects. If already committed, then you will look at ways to deepen your bond. This is a favourable time to expand your family which will add joy to your life.

Leo: If you are looking to take your romantic life to the next level then communication is the key. Don’t be afraid to speak to your partner about your future plans, personal and professional. This will help you clear up your mind and bring a sense of predictability to your life. Singles need to up their game when it comes to pleasing their loved one.

Virgo: You will be glad to notice that your current fascination towards a certain person will slowly grow into a heartfelt connection. Appreciate this change and make a plan to engage with this person more often. Going out on a short trip is a great idea. Be grounded in your approach and take it one step at a time.

Libra: Don’t let your past lows impact your present. You will notice that people around you are showing their interest in you which is a sign that you need to be open about the future possibilities. Utilise this magnetic energy and build up a compatible connection. Those committed need to avoid using harsh words during their interaction.

Scorpio: You may have a hectic day planned ahead of you. Don’t let your mind wander on unnecessary issues and focus on what’s coming. Your efforts will fetch you appreciation of your loved ones. Even your partner will admire you for your zeal and will get inspired. Singles need to clear up their mind on what they want and plan accordingly.

Sagittarius: You need to stand up for yourself, especially when your capabilities are being questioned. It is good to take constructive feedback, but don’t let others pull you down. Set your foot down if your partner has been taking you for granted. Talk and discuss what can be solved and what can be ignored, but don’t stretch the discussion unnecessarily.

Capricorn: The lessons you learnt from your past relationship will surely help you evolve as a better romantic partner. Your loved one seems to be an understanding person. Reciprocate that gesture and make them feel wanted. This will lend stability to the relationship and bring clarity. Singles need to muster up some courage and talk to their love interest.

Aquarius: Don’t spill the beans just yet. Take more time to know your partner and give this relationship time to grow. Let trust develop and foster naturally. Let bygones be bygones, and be your true self in this relationship. This way, your partner will be able to understand you much better which will work beautifully for the both of you.

Pisces: Make use of what you have and appreciate it. If you are in love then savour the moment and express all you want to your loved one. It may not be a bad idea to discuss future commitment with your partner. Observe what they have to say about this and plan you next moves accordingly. Singles should meet up with friends and get some new ideas.

———————-

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder – Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779