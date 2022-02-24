Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy looks to spend federal dollars to clean up Torch Lake

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) – Federal lawmakers have pledged money to clean up bodies of water in the Great Lakes region.

“An additional $1 billion will be devoted over the next five years to accelerate work on what are called areas of concern in the Great Lakes,” Environmental Protection Agency Region Five Administrator Debra Shore said.

This, after a bipartisan federal infrastructure law committed the money last week for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy informally defines areas of concern as ‘toxic hot spots.’

“They’re areas around the Great Lakes that have particular environmental issues,” Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Great Lakes Management Head Rick Hobrla said. “Oftentimes many of those issues are related to historical contamination, usually of the sediments.”

Torch Lake near Lake Linden is one of five areas of concern in Upper Michigan. EGLE says sediment in the lake is decaying, destroying homes of microorganisms that feed fish, and exposing them to toxins like copper.

This makes fish in the lake unsafe to eat. EGLE adds it is working on two projects to restore sediment and limit the spread of toxins.

The first focuses on two lakeshore areas where contaminants may be entering the water. “We’re working with partners on a Great Lakes Legacy Act project to look at the Lake Linden Recreation Area and then the Hubbell Processing Area,” EGLE Lake Superior, Muskegon Lake, and Torch Lake Coordinator Stephanie Swart said.

The second project aims to improve sediment quality in Torch Lake to improve its health.

Swart says toxins in the lake affect all who fish there. Especially those who rely on its fish as a main food source. “Particularly this impacts the tribal community, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community,” Swart said. “They use Torch Lake as a subsistence fishery and the fish in Torch Lake do have high levels of PCBs in them.”

Swart says EGLE is working with the EPA on each project.

Both are still in the early stages, but each could receive some of the $1 billion in funding once they are finalized. “Now with this increased, sped-up timeline, we perceive that a lot of this work and decisions around the work are going to be made within the next five years,” Swart said.

On top of cleaning Torch Lake, the EPA plans to fund similar projects on Deer Lake, the Manistique River, St. Marys River, and the Menominee River.

For a full list of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative projects, click this link.

