Published on February 24, 2022

Fort Worth Movies That Matter Latino, a quarterly films series that celebrates the diversity that exists in the Latino culture, is relaunching this spring.

Each event features a film screening, followed by a moderated discussion with local subject matter experts. Screenings are held in March, June, September and December at the Rose Marine Theater, home of Artes de la Rosa Fort Worth Cultural Center. MTM Latino is made possible through a collaboration between the City of Fort Worth Human Relations Commission and Artes de la Rosa. Admission is free.

The first movie in the new series will be Harvest of Empire (2012, 90 minutes).

Based on the groundbreaking book by award-winning journalist and Democracy Now! co-host Juan González, Harvest of Empire takes an unflinching look at the role that U.S. economic and military interests played in triggering an unprecedented wave of migration that is transforming the nation’s cultural and economic landscape. From the wars for territorial expansion that gave the U.S. control of Puerto Rico, Cuba and more than half of Mexico, to the covert operations that imposed oppressive military regimes in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, Harvest of Empire unveils a moving human story that is largely unknown to the great majority of U.S. residents.

The movie will screen at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N. Main St. Admission is free.

Learn more.

