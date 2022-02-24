Israeli-born brilliant actress Natalie Portman has an extensive career complementing her with a number of accolades including the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award. Natalie’s acting career began from a very early age when she was twelve years old. She played a young protégé of a hitman in ‘Leon: The Professional’ in 1994.

During her starring in the three films of the Star Wars prequel, she was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology. In 2001 she acted in Anton Chekhov’s play ‘The Seagull’ in the Public Theater.

Though Natalie Portman’s filmography career is mostly consisting of movies, she has appeared in some TV Programs also. These are as follows:

Must Watch Movies of Natalie Portman:

Black Swan (2010)-

This popular and critically acclaimed psychological thriller movie is directed by Darren Aronofsky. The main material of the plot is provided by Tchaikovsky’s renowned ballet ‘Swan Lake’. New York City Ballet company is recreating the ballet and Nina Sayers is considered the most perfect fit for the role until Lily enters the plot.

It seems that Lily can better portray the Black Swan image of the Swan than Nina. Nina’s sanity faces a challenge as she begins hallucinating and goes to extreme measures to reflect the Black Swan.

With Natalie Portman playing Nina, we can see Mila Kunis in the role of Lily. Natalie was nominated for Academy Awards under the category of best actress for playing the role. The movie was released on September 1, 2010, in Venice and in the United States on December 3, 2010.

Closer (2004)-

Starring an ensemble cast this American romantic movie is based on Patrick Marber’s award-winning play of 1997 of the same name. Many consider the movie as a modern tragic version of ‘Cosi fan tutte’, a Mozart opera.

The cast of the film includes Julia Roberts (Anna Cameron), Natalie Portman (Jane Jones/ Alice Ayres), Jude Law (Daniel Woolf), Clive Owen (Larry Gray). The film was largely acclaimed by critics and received an Oscar nomination as well as Golden Glove Wins by Natalie Portman and Clive Owen. The movie was released on December 3, 2004.

Annihilation (2018)-

Alex Garland directed the sci-fi psychological horror film ‘Annihilation’ which revolves around a group of explorers entering a mysterious quarantined zone. The zone is called ‘The Shimmer’ and it consists of mutating animals and plants. Alien presence is responsible for the mutation.

With Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Wong star in the movie. The film was released on February 23, 2018, in the United States.

V for Vendetta (2005)-

Directed by James McTeigue, this film is set in a futuristic Britain which is totalitarian in political mode. V, aided by Evey, is a freedom fighter who decides to use terrorist tactics to fight against the oppressive government.

Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman play the roles of V and Evey respectively. The film was released on March 16, 2006.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)-

Based on Philippa Gregory’s historical novel of the same name published in 2001, Justin Chadwick directs this historical romance. The plot revolves around King Henry VIII’s mistress Mary Boleyn and her sister Anne who becomes the King’s unfortunate second wife.

Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johanson star as Anne and Mary Boleyn respectively with Eric Bana as Henry VIII. The film was released on February 29, 2008, in the United States.

Must Watch Series of Natalie Portman:

Sesame Street-

‘Sesame Street’ is a long-running hit children’s TV show that teaches kids numbers, alphabets, and colors by characters like Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, etc.

In episode 4060 of the show, Natalie Portman appeared on ‘Sesame Street’ as a guest star as a temporary replacement of Alan at Hooper’s Store. In another episode also she appeared as herself.

Armenian Genocide-

The ‘Armenian Genocide’ is a documentary focusing on the Ottoman Empire’s killing of a huge portion of the Armenian population during World War II which is one of the largest genocides of history. With Ed Harris, Laura Linney, Orlando Bloom Natalie Portman servers as a narrators of the show.

Saturday Night Live-

‘Saturday Night Live‘ is an American comedy program that brings actors, actresses, comedians, and other artists to perform hilarious short skits on current and sometimes ridiculous topics.

In the thirteenth episode of season 43 of the show, Natalie Portman becomes the host. If was the episode where Dua Lupa presented a live performance.

What If…?-

‘What If…?‘ is a superhero program that re-imagines well-known and significant events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and creates other possibilities.

In episode 7 of the show, Natalie Portman gave voice to the role of Jane Foster in the context of the Thor films.